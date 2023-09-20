Quentin Tarantino isn’t the biggest fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and well, he has his reasons. Last year, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director made a lot of noise when he said characters in the MCU are the real stars and not the actors playing them. Scroll below as Chris Evans, aka Captain America, breaks silence on the remark.

For the unversed, Quentin blamed Marvel for being a major reason why Hollywood doesn’t have any stars in today’s time. He said on the ‘2 Bears 1 Cave’ podcast last year, “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that, I think that’s been said a zillion times. But it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

We may agree to disagree because Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, amongst others, are all big names today apart from being known for their characters in Marvel. However, Chris Evans, who played Captain America in Marvel Universe, agrees with Quentin Tarantino. Yes, you heard that right!

Chris Evans broke his silence in an interaction with GQ magazine, “I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it.”

In the same interview, Chris also addressed rumours about his return as Captain America. He said he’d be open to the idea but “no time soon.”

It looks like Chris Evans is looking forward to other hobbies beyond acting. He left fans worried with his statement, “Ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

