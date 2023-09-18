Chris Evans is now married to the love of his life Alba Baptista but there was a time when he and Avengers co-star Elizabeth Olsen were rumoured to be dating. The two shared a very close bond with each other and though they never confirmed their fans speculated that they were definitely more than buddies. Olsen, interestingly, once addressed during an interview as to why she and Evans stopped hanging out together despite once sharing such a close friendship. Scroll down to know what she said.

For the unversed, Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen together starred in a total of five Marvel movies which also included Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. On the personal front, Olsen got married to musician Robbie Arnett in July 2019 which is the same year when Chris Evans exited from his Captain America role.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Elizabeth Olsen sat for a lie detector test where she was shown a picture of hers smiling with Chris Evans. The interviewer prompted, “You’ve said you and this man, Chris Evans, were very close friends.” To this Olsen replied, “We were. We lived very close to each other, and during that time we’d hang out a lot. I still like him but I don’t, like, hang out with him anymore.” When asked if the two were BBFs, Olsen said, “Never, no. But we were friends. I mean, we are friends…We’re friends but, like, we just don’t hang out anymore.”

Take a look:

Elizabeth Olsen was also asked if she stopped hanging out with Chris Evans because of his tap dancing skills, to which she assured that she loved his fancy footwork. “No, that’s one of the things I like about him,” said the Marvel star, adding, “Oh, I’ve seen him tap dance. He taps a lot on set.”

In another interview, Olsen, while gushing about Chris Evans said, “[Evans] has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke.”

Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans once even joked about their ‘love story’ during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “Well, we’ve been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years,” quipped Olsen adding, “We’re actually engaged.” Evans then chimed in, “I remember sending you a text saying, ‘Hey guess what, apparently we’re dating.’”

