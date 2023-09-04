For many Marvel fans, Tom Holland is one of the best Spider-Man ever to grace the silver screen. The actor has, so far, appeared in a total of six movies as the friendly neighborhood Spidey but the actor never thought of reaching this far as he apparently assumed that he will be fired from Captain America: Civil War and would never be featured in a Marvel movie. Scroll down to know why Tom Holland said it.

Tom Holland, for the unversed, first appeared as the new Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He then got his standalone movie called Spider-Man: Homecoming. He later appeared in the same role with movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. In 2019 and 2021, he again acted in his standalone movies namely Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home respectively.

Talking about Tom Holland’s initial days during an interaction with Daniel Kaluuya in 2019, as per Variety, the actor revealed that he had an irrational fear that he might get fired by Marvel after he completed filming Captain America: Civil War. “From the moment of shooting Civil War to shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me,” said Holland. The actor then shed light on the extensive audition process to bag the role of Spider-Man saying, “I’d finished the film, Civil War hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone.”

Tom Holland added, “I was convinced for about a year that they were going to fire me. I don’t know why. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t- obviously.”

In a different interview, the Uncharted star earlier revealed that he went ballistic after he finding out that he was playing the role of the new Spider-Man as it took Marvel weeks to make the news official.

On the personal front, Tom Holland is currently dating Euphoria star Zendaya. The two recently celebrated her birthday on a yacht. Holland even took to social media to wish her a special birthday, making their fans go aww.

