Sophie Turner, who is currently rumoured to be in a troubled marriage with Joe Jonas, once revealed how he saved her life by focusing on her mental health. The actress has always been honest about her feelings, and keeping in mind the same, the award-winning actress in 2019 openly spoke about her mental health issues. In an interview, Turner revealed how Joe handled the entire situation while revealing how depressed she was at the time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been in the news recently for their rumoured divorce. It was recently reported that Joe is seeking lawyers for a divorce after four years of their marriage. However, he was most recently spotted wearing his wedding ring at his concert which has got their loyal fans confused.

Circling back to Sophie Turner praising Joe Jonas, according to People Magazine, the actress revealed that she was “going through this phase of being very mentally unwell” when she met Joe Jonas. She then spoke about how her body changed, adding that she did not get her periods for a year which is when she went for therapy. “Suddenly, everyone’s metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that’s documented,” said Turner adding, “My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I’ll just eat nuts today.”

The Game of Thrones star continued, “I stopped having my period for a year- that’s when I decided to have therapy.” The actress then recalled how Joe Jonas came to her rescue saying, “He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that.”

Sophie Turner then admitted, “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.” She also spoke of the time when she and Joe called it quits for a day.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” recalled Turner adding, “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

