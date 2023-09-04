Hollywood star Tom Cruise has done some mind-boggling stunts in his movies throughout his career. While many stars opt for stuntmans to do their action parts, Cruise believes in doing his own stunts. Over the years, he has left his fans go into a frenzy with many deadly stunts and has even broken his bones a lot. The actor enjoys risking his life for these stunts so much that he is even asked not to smile during them.

Cruise began his acting career back in 1981 with Endless Love. He did some supporting roles before his breakthrough that came with the 1983 film Risky Business.

Since then, Tom Cruise has starred in many movies and film franchises, such as Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and more, that have bagged hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. While these movies have done extraordinarily well, the actor left no bounds when it came to performing stunts. Once, the actor appeared on the Graham Norton Show, where he talked about his journey filled with deadly stunts.

During the show, the Top Gun: Maverick star said he has broken many of his bones over the years. He said, “I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones.” He has swung from Burj Khalifa, flew off his motorbike off a ramp on a cliff, jumped off a moving plane and even held his breath for six minutes under water.

While these stunts in action movies might be extremely difficult, Tom Cruise is no ordinary actor and thoroughly enjoys them. He said, “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.”

Well, only Tom Cruise can do this.

