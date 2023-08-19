Margot Robbie has made us all go gaga over her portrayal of the stereotype Barbie in the latest plastic doll-based movie. Not just playing the lead, but Margot was also among the producers of the movie, which has now made over a billion dollars. While it was recently reported that the actress will make around $50 million with the movie, which is still running in theatres, a new one claims that it is a very small amount of the actual money the actress is making. We wonder if she would beat Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise’s earnings from Avengers: Endgame and Top Gun: Maverick, respectively.

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also starred Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and more. The movie faced Christopher Nolan’s Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer as a competitor at the box office.

Coming back, Barbie has broken various records so far. After breaking the records of the biggest opening for a female director, the biggest opening for a toy-based movie and more, it has now become the highest-grossing film by a female director. The movie hit the theatres on July 21 and within 17 days, it crossed $1 billion at its worldwide box office. A recent report by Variety claimed that Margot Robbie is taking home a big chunk of the movie’s earnings, about $50 million. But, industry insider Matt Belloni recently mentioned in his podcast The Town that the actress is set to receive a much larger paycheck.

While Belloni did not mention the exact amount Robbie will earn from the movie, he did mention that it is far bigger that $50 million. He said, “By the way, that’s low. That is ridiculously low. I heard it’s way higher,” per Screen Rant. He added, “ There was a Variety report that she’s going to get $50M dollars in Barbie, it’s actually more than that.”

Well, we wonder if it is more than what ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr earned with Avengers: Endgame as the actor was reportedly paid about $75 million. If Margot Robbie’s salary is going to be a lot more than $50 million, will she beat Tom Cruise’s over $100 million paycheck from Top Gun: Maverick‘s success? Well, we must keep in mind that the movie is continuing its run in theatres. Barbie has so far garnered over $1.2 billion.

