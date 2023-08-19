It is safe to say that the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is currently on a record-breaking spree. The band, along with other K-Pop bands, such as BTS, TXT and more, has broken the language barrier and is reaching new heights with the new genre in the music industry. As the girl band is currently on their world tour, Born Pink, they are not holding back from making their fans groove. During their latest show in Las Vegas, the band became the first girl group to have a sold-out one in Allegiant Stadium.

The K-Pop band began in 2016, with its four members: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose. The band’s contract with its agency has come to an end, and the discussion of its renewal is currently going on.

Coming back to their tour, BLACKPINK has been travelling the world, enjoying sold-out shows with thousands of their fans grooving to their upbeat tracks. Ahead of their show in Las Vegas, the entire city in Nevada, USA, lit up in shades of pink. From its streets, Paris Las Vegas and grand hotels, everything turned pink in honour of the K-Pop band.

Las Vegas has been lit up pink ahead of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink World Tour’ stop in the city. pic.twitter.com/lGkADlGqKi — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2023

Well, the celebration was successful as the band scripted history with its performance in the city. As per Pop Base, BLACKPINK has become the first girl band to sell out the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is indeed a proud moment for BLINKS, especially amid the contract renewal discussions of the band. While the band has created history earlier, BTS also received such a response from their fans in Vegas.

Meanwhile, their agency, YG Entertainment, is expected to share updates on the contract renewal procedure by the end of this month.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK and BLINKS, for their new record.

