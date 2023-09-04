One of the top girl bands in South Korea, BLACKPINK, gets caught in a controversy. While Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa try to entertain their massive fandom with their cute gestures, performances, songs and dance routines – this French news outlet called them out for not giving an up-to-the-mark performance at their July Encore. The media criticised the K-pop band heavily. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK enjoys a massive fanbase across the world and even has supportive fandoms everywhere. They have been breaking and making news records every now and then, but still, the French outlet made some shocking claims about them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French news outlet La Parisien made the claims about BLACKPINK. While reviewing all the concerts held at State De France and Paris La Défense Arena all summer, the news media made a list and shared that it was a made objectively, “As this list is absolutely objective, some will be happy, jealous, and miserable.”

In the list, La Parisien mentioned BLACKPINK’s July Encore as the worst international act and even given the lowest rank. Explaining why they did this, the news outlet wrote as quoted in Koreaboo, “Just because audiences filled the State De France (venue) doesn’t mean the performance is good. What we thought after leaving BLACKPINK’s concert was that the choreography was too textbook, and the members would often walk in front of each other due to miscommunication.”

La Parisien further criticised Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa and wrote, “During the latter part of the show, Jennie suddenly left the stage, and the remaining members incredulously started calling out audiences-held posters. This was not a performance befitting the young Koreans’ popularity.”

For those who don’t know, BLACKPINK had performed at the State De France back on July 15. However, the concert had seen a footfall of 55,000 people. On the other hand, La Parisien gives the highest rank on the list to The Weeknd’s concert.

What are your opinions about this? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Joe Jonas Flaunting Wedding Ring Amid Reports Of Alleged Divorce From Sophie Turner At A Concert Leaves Netizens Confused: “Trying To Show Everything Is Fine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News