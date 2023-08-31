BLACKPINK is one of the most popular and leading South Korean girl bands, and currently, they are on their BORN PINK world tour. However, amid the tour, there is good news for the BLINKS. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will reportedly play a role in an upcoming Zombie K-drama along with Park Jung Min. Yes, you read that right!

On Thursday, a Korean media outlet YTN reported that Jisoo will be making a K-drama comeback in a different genre from the previous one and will be featuring in a new series titled Influenza alongside the Bleak Night actor.

Co-written by Han Ji Won, who is widely famous for the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and Ji Ho Jin, Influenza is based on a novel of the same name, written by Han Sang Woon, and will mostly take place in an air-defense building in Seoul. The story revolves around the life of a soldier and his girlfriend, who break up immediately before the world is overtaken by a zombie apocalypse.

According to reports, Park Jung Min has been offered the role of Jae Yoon, the young man who enlisted for his mandatory military service at the late age of 26 after several attempts to avoid the draft, while Jisoo has been offered the role of Jae Yoon’s girlfriend Young Joo, who is new to the workforce and waiting for her boyfriend to return from the military.

In response to the news, a source from Park Jung Min’s agency SEM Company said, “It is one of the projects that he is reviewing to star in.” On the other hand, Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment stated, “She has received an offer for ‘Influenza’ and is reviewing the offer.”

