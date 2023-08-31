Selena Gomez has created a stir with her now-deleted post on Only Murders In The Building, which many felt violated the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike. But she’s here diverting all the attention to her latest selfie that’s oozing oomph and leaving men weak in the knees! Scroll below for all the details on her hot avatar.

It all began after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not reach an agreement on fair wages and the use of AI in the industry. Owing to the same, as many as 160,000 TV and film actors joined hands to create the labour union and went on strike. Renowned celebrities, including Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh, Mandy Moore, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Garner, amongst others, joined the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line to show their solidarity. Many shootings were stalled and shows got delayed due to the same.

Selena Gomez had posted a video from her mystery-comedy show, Only Murders In The Building, which supporters of the strike called out. The Rare Beauty owner later deleted the post that received over 1 million likes. She took her Instagram handle a few houses back and shared a sizzling hot selfie that diverts the controversy.

Selena Gomez, in the mirror selfie, donned a white spaghetti top and paired it up with black knickers. She could be seen wearing a recovery pad of sorts on her left hand, which she recently injured amid the release of Single Soon. The beauty hid her face behind the cameras but shelved all-new body positivity goals as she showcased her raw self.

Take a look at the picture below:

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/lV0XsZicEx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2023

Isn’t Selena raising the temperatures? The beauty had previously won a bra and knickers for the Hands to Myself video and it’s reminding us of the gorgeous frame!

