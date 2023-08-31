The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, started with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, in which Gwyneth Paltrow played an important role as his assistant Pepper Potts, who later on became his love interest and wife. Since the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, we haven’t seen Paltrow’s Pepper as well; the fans are always asking her about it, and it seems the actress is annoyed by it a little as she finally addresses why she hasn’t returned to the MCU after Endgame.

RDJ and Paltrow’s amazing chemistry made their on-screen pairing as Tony and Pepper very adorable, and people loved seeing them together in the Marvel films. After Iron Man 3, Paltrow contemplated coming back to the MCU as she felt she was too old for this, but thankfully, she came back, and now the fans want to see more of her and have been haunting her for that.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram where, once again, the fans asked her why she quit the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, and she took this opportunity to set the records straight on it once and for all. The actress said, “Oh my god, stop yelling at me!” which indicates that she gets this question a lot and, by this point, is really irritated by it. She further continued and said, “I didn’t, I just, it just — we just stopped doing it because Iron Man died, and why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know! Call Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

It is sweet of the fans to want to see Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in the MCU even after the death of Iron Man, who was played by Robert Downey Jr., But the actress seems to have had enough of it; well, it’s disheartening for the fans, but there’s nothing more to be done unless the Marvel finds a way of bringing her and RDJ back any of the future projects; which is not a far fetched thing with the introduction of the multiverse.

There have been speculations going on that Robert Downey Jr might return in Captain America 4; reports even claimed that he was spotted at the filming location, and maybe we could see Gwyneth Paltro as Pepper Potts once again; who knows? For now, everything is riding on the tides of rumours and speculations only.

But till then, check out Gwyneth Paltrow’s clip about why she didn’t return to MCU after Avengers: Endgame shared on X by Joe Gunn here:

She’s so funny I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/7gynGEWCNI — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) August 30, 2023

