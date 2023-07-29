‘Avengers: Endgame’ was a historic event for all Marvel fans. After 21 movies and several years, the Infinity saga was coming to an end and it was time to say goodbye to some of our favourite superheroes that graced the big screen for all these years. At the time of the release, people were treading lightly in order to avoid any spoilers. Moreover, the Russo brothers along with some cast members did a press run as well stressing the same. But the former American football player LeSean McCoy was too busy in his own world and ruined the movie for his fans!

With Avengers: Endgame, we said goodbye to Captain America and Black Widow. However, the thing that really hit the fans was the death of Iron Man. The MCU began with Iron Man (2008), and the saga ended with him. This moment was spoiled by McCoy in a now-deleted tweet. Not only this, the crazy for Endgame was so much that he ended up losing a high-paying contract with a car company.

Recently appearing on Pardon My Take, LeSean McCoy explained the repercussions he had to face because of one tweet. He tells, “I lost some money behind that.

I had a deal—was it with Lexus?—and we get to the ink to sign the contract and somebody must have called down from the high execs; like, ‘Hold up, Shady McCoy? Oh, no, no, we can’t sign him. He spoiled Endgame’. I was so mad. That’s a true story, though. I lost that deal because of that movie.”

LeSean McCoy also accepted that he was not aware of the impact his tweet would have as he underestimated the sensitiveness of the moment. Despite losing an opportunity with the car company, McCoy has earned mad bags throughout his career, hence losing the contract did not leave any dent in his savings. But lessons learned, McCoy has been on the hush-hush about anything Marvel related ever since the big blunder as the Iron Man moment was the highlight of entire Infinity Saga.

