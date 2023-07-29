Many Hollywood celebrities have been pulled up for harming the climate due to their excessive commute in private jets which leads to tonnes of carbon emissions. In July 2022, according to a survey global pop star Taylor Swift grabbed the numero uno spot after she racked up a total of 170 flights on her private jet. A host of other top global celebrities were too named in the list. Scroll down to know the details.

Circling back to CO2 emissions, a Reddit post shared an article where it spoke about how Taylor Swift was one of the top celebrities to excessively use their private jet for commuting. According to the post, the statistics were shared by Yard which revealed that Taylor, in 2022, created more carbon emissions than other celebrities at 8,293 tonnes. She crossed more than 22,923 minutes in the air which added up to 15.9 days with her 170 flights on her private jet. The Reddit user captioned the post as, “Since we just experienced the hottest July on record, I’d like to remind everyone that you could live on this planet for 500+ years and not emit as much CO2 as Taylor Swift emits in 1 year (Taylor’s Version).”

Take a look:

Reacting to the same, a rep for Taylor Swift responded, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.” Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Blake Shelton, and Steven Spielberg were some of the other celebrities who were named in the list.

Social media users stormed to the comments section on the Reddit post as one user posted, “I follow one of her jet tracking accounts on insta & my God does she use her jet like crazy…& she has two, the larger one for her & smaller one for her parents.”

Another user said, “Unless she’s flying sick people from rural areas into world-class hospitals for urgent life-saving treatment…why the f**k do they need a private jet loan?” One person shared, “I’ve seen her jetting off to her nearest home even when playing consecutive nights at a same venue…I m like girl you going home for barely 20hrs !?! She could easily afford a penthouse in posh hotel for cheaper lol.”

The next one added, “This is honestly one of the (currently many) reasons I can no longer be a fan of hers. People are f**king dying. Literally so many have died this summer from heatstroke and this f**king a**hole is using her jet like there’s no tomorrow.” One person concluded, “I would be surprised if she takes accountability, she uses her jet like crazy and it’s a known fact!”

Kylie Jenner and Drake also earlier faced the heat over their frequent private jet trips. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

