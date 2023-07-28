Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner might have fought multiple times on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but one of their spats in 2015 made quite a big noise on the Internet at the time. However, the two soon made it up just like any other siblings, but things got a bit awkward when Kylie ended up sucking Kendall’s tongue during a playful video which was shared on Snapchat by the latter herself. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Kylie Jenner most recently made headlines when she confessed to going under the knife for a b**b job at the age of 19. She has been denying it for years. The social media star also added that she would not like it if her daughter Stormi takes the same route some day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s infamous Snapchat video of 2015, according to The Daily Mail, Kendall and Kylie decided to put their feud behind them with the help of a video, but it soon turned out to be a racy one accidentally. Kendall, in the clip, was seen recording herself having her lip gloss applied. Kylie then appears to flirt as she leans in to plant a soft kiss on her sister’s mouth. However, Kendall seems to be in a mischievous mood as she pokes out her tongue, leading to Kylie accidentally sucking on it. Kylie, who was 18 at the time, quickly pulls back leaving her in complete shock.

Kendall uploaded the racy video on her Snapchat account while captioning it as, “She sucked my tongue… I’m dead.” Kylie further made the video viral after posting it on Instagram but deleted it later.

The controversial video caused quite an uproar at the time. The video came after Kendall and Kylie got into a heated argument on the show. It all began when Kendall asked to borrow Kylie’s favourite brown dress from her wardrobe but it soon turned into an argument when Kendall ended up calling her sister “the biggest f**king b***h I’ve ever met,” also labelling her as a “c**t.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Was Warned Of Getting Fired From Twilight By The End Of The Day For His Acting, He Said: “My Manager Came Up As A Surprise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News