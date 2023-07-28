The Internet is filled with videos where Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias can be seen sharing passionate kisses with his loyal female fans in the middle of his stage performances. While the ladies can’t help but drool over the singer during his concerts, it now looks like his longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova is done with him kissing his female fans. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

Enrique Iglesias, for the unversed, shares three children with his former tennis star lover Anna Kournikova namely twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and Mary, 3. Interestingly, the two have not walked down the aisle yet. Enrique and Anna reportedly started dating after she played his love interest in the music video of Escape in 2001.

According to the latest report by Radar Online, Enrique Iglesias’ longtime lover Anna Kournikova is not happy with the singer going for passionate kisses with his fans- a practice that ended after Covid but has now been resumed. A source spilled the beans on the same revealing, “Anna tells Enrique it’s a different world out there now — people are still getting COVID, and he obviously doesn’t know these girls he’s sucking face with.” The insider added, “Meanwhile, he’s heading out on the road for a tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin this fall, and she has very real fears he’s going to catch something.”

The sources have claimed that despite Anna’s fears, Enrique has apparently expressed his hesitation of giving up the kissing act in his show. “Kissing fans onstage has become Enrique’s trademark,” said an insider, adding, “Now she finally has a valid reason to make him stop it for good!”

Enrique Iglesias in September 2022 made headlines when he himself posted a video of his fan kissing him passionately during his Las Vegas show. This apparently did not go down well with Anna at the time.

Enrique, in an earlier interview, once gave insights about his thriving s*x life with Anna after they welcomed their twins saying, “It’s probably more s*x now than ever. The s*x has not diminished.”

He added, “Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way.” Iglesias said, “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother. It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

