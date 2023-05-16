Don’t pounce on me for making any derogatory remark. Over a decade ago, the Spanish artist made this confession and shocked many Aussie concertgoers and his fans worldwide. Scroll below to know all he said.

As reported by Yahoo in July 2011, Enrique Iglesias shocked fans at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, by revealing details about his apparently ‘tiny manhood.’ After hearing a fan comment about his ‘good looks,’ the ‘Bailando’ singer said to the concertgoers, “What does Spanish good looks have to do with the size of your p*nis? Maybe I have the Spanish looks but I have the smallest p*nis in the world. I’m serious.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the same show, Enrique Iglesias also opened up about losing his virginity and the act lasting a mere 10 seconds. After inviting three men on stage, he told them – as well as the other concertgoers, “I grew up with a lot of my friends and all of them lost their virginity with hookers, not that there’s anything wrong with that. They had to pay for it. I wanted to wait for the right girl so I waited until I was 25. I was nervous as sh*t the first time. Usually the first time is not the best. Let me be honest, I was 17-and-a-half, I was so nervous. It lasted ten seconds.”

Previous to making these revelations, the ‘Hero’ singer revealed his desire to increase the size of his p*nis. He had said, “I’d change my p*nis if I could. It’s way, way, way too small. I can never find extra-small condoms.” As per reports, the heartthrob pop star was once offered £1 million to promote extra-small condoms.

Did these revelations of Enrique Iglesias shock you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such mind-blowing throwback stories of your favourite stars.

Must Read: BTS Becomes The Only Band In The World To Achieve This Historical Record Of Surpassing 12.4 Billion Streams

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News