The chocolate boy of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor once said that he lost his virginity when he was just 15. He has a string of relationships later thus becoming the proverbial loverboy in Bollywood. But wait what, do men have virginity? Or is it even customary to lose it early?

Money is a social construct. However, identifying it as such is not to claim it doesn’t exist or is a lie. It does exist and it’s a social contract we all agree to in order to facilitate the exchange of goods and services.

Like money, virginity is also a social construct. It is not something you can hold in your hand or see, but it’s something we as a culture has decided exists. It’s a tool we use to mark “before” and “after.” I would also like to note that many cultures and communities emphasize the importance of virginity which puts pressure on both genders.

As per the 2007 Face of Global S*x Report released by Durex, on average Indian men lose their virginity much later as compared to the global average. While the average age is 22.1 years for the Chinese and 23 years for Malaysians, the Indians go for it at an average age of 22.9 years. (You see, everybody is not Ranbir Kapoor).

Australians and Americans lose their virginity quite early, at 17.3 years and 18 years respectively. In my experience, Indians are also predictably, far less promiscuous than Americans. There are also late bloomers, who for several reasons, have delayed s*xual experience than the Indian average.

More than losing virginity early, Indian schools put little emphasis on s*x education. Worldwide, schools are the primary source of s*x education for 20 percent of people. It is safe to say that not enough s*x education is the root cause of less promiscuousness and s*xual awareness for safe s*x among Indians.

In conclusion, I can’t stress enough advising men in being comfortable when losing their virginity (although it’s a social construct) and take precautions whenever they do. Filmmaker Karan Johar lost his virginity when he was 26 which is way over the Indian average. Remember: Age is just a number.

