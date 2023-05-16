It looks like haters have still not made peace with the Cannes Film Festival’s decision of premiering Jeanne Du Barry as their opening film. Starring Johnny Depp in the lead, protestors have been voicing against the actor amid his now-concluded legal drama with Amber Heard. Scroll below for details as festival chief Thierry Frémaux sticks to his decision in yet another statement.

A few days ago, Thierry, clarified that it wasn’t a ‘controversial choice’ to premiere Maïwenn directorial Jeanne Du Barry to grab eyeballs. He also mentioned that Johnny has not been banned by Hollywood and he’s been declared victorious by the justice system.

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux has yet again defended the decision on Jeanne Du Barry. According to AP, he clarified in a new statement, “I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the US. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking, the freedom of speech, and the freedom to act within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn’t be here talking about it.”

Thierry Frémaux added, “So we saw Maïwenn’s film and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director. This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France…I don’t know why she chose him but it’s a question you should ask Maïwenn.”

Jeanne Du Barry will mark Johnny Depp’s return to movies after his high-profile legal battle with Amber Heard.

