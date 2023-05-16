Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit garnered a lot of attention and had severe consequences. While the actor won the trial, he is yet to make his comeback in the industry. Heard, on the other hand, has apparently shifted to Spain and taking a temporary break from Hollywood. The allegations she made against her ex-husband were quite shocking and the most damaging. She accused Depp of attempted physical abuse, and what came next was devastating.

Johnny and Amber’s defamation trial in court was streamed live on Court TV. Several witnesses were called from both ends, and experts to give their opinions on the matter. A psychologist was called to weigh in on Amber’s accusation against her ex-husband, and to know more, scroll on.

As per Marca, Psychologist Dawn Hughes revealed that Johnny Depp allegedly attempted to r*pe Amber Heard. He forcefully performed a cavity search on her to find cocaine and, while elaborating it further, she said, “When Mr Depp was drunk or high, he threw her on the bed, ripped off her nightgown and tried to have s*x with her. There were times when he forced her to give him oral s*x when he was angry at her,” said Hughes, based on what the Aquaman actress had told her.

In 2015, during a violent episode, Johnny Depp allegedly hit Amber Heard, and while revealing the details, Dawn Hughes said, “He was beating her and choking her and telling her I am going to f*cking kill you. He grabbed a bottle that was on the bar and penetrated her with that bottle.”

She continued, “Mr Depp threatened to kill her. The increase in severity of the abuse, the forced s*xual activity, the choking behaviour, and his obsessive jealousy. The control aspect and his threatening suicide, to kill himself. This means a woman is at risk for more serious, more lethal domestic violence.”

Dawn Hughes said that Johnny Depp was a jealous husband and doubted that Amber Heard might have affairs with other women.

