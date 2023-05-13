A loyal friend always makes our lives better, just like Dior stood by Johnny Depp through thick and thin. Dior Sauvage is now solidifying the relationship even more by making a multi-million dollar deal with the superstar and it will definitely pop eyeballs out of your socket. This deal is said to be the biggest fragrance pact ever. It’s a whopping $20 million. Read below to know about it in detail.

For the unversed, the French luxury brand supported Depp during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. It was a time when many turned their back on him. The brand showed its support by extending the contract last year. For that, they even faced a lot of criticism. Now that Depp has emerged out of the defamation trial as a winner, Dior is going to town with the deal.

As per Variety, sources close to the development claimed that the three-year deal between Dior Sauvage and Johnny Depp goes upwards of $20 million. The actor has been associated with the brand since 2015. During the trial with Amber Heard, the brand even reportedly said that Depp is the soul of Sauvage.” The amount stands at around ₹1,645,126,000 [INR].

Other celebrities associated with the brand include the Twilight star, Robert Pattinson. He is the spokesperson for Dior Homme and has a deal of $12 million [₹986,402,928], followed by Brad Pitt, who is associated with Chanel No. 5 and has a deal of $7 million [₹575,794,100] with the brand. The report states one of the sources familiar with this industry shared most of the deals made with hot-shot A-list celebs earn around $ 2 million-$4 million.

After Johnny Depp won the trial, the sale of Dior Sauvage went up exponentially as the CEO of Dior’s parent company LVMH, Bernard Arnault, indicated that Depp’s image has been one of the main reasons for the ‘remarkable success’.

