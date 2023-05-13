While the world continues to find a new target and topic on the Internet to talk about, one of the few that never gets old is the royal couple in exile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Even with the recent Coronation ceremony for King Charles after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, it was Prince Harry and Meghan who made most of the headlines. Now turns out Meghan is back in a fiery conversation as she is accused of abruptly ending a good friendship after becoming famous.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Markle started dating each other in 2016 after meeting in July of the same year through a mutual friend. The two confirmed their relationship later and were even ready to take the nuptial plunge very soon. But the reports were always kind of against Markle as they kept criticizing her.

As per the latest reports, British reality star Millie Mackintosh has now revealed how she once shared a close bond with Meghan Markle but after she got famous post her affair with Prince Harry, Meghan decided to cut off ties abruptly and behaved rudely with Millie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Cheetsheat, Millie Mackintosh was on Mumlemmas podcast recently and spoke about her friendship with Meghan Markle. She spoke how they became friends in 2015 after they met in a bar. Talking about how they would spend time together, she said, “When she would come to London, she didn’t know London very well or know that many people.”

But soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating, the latter changed her attitude completely after achieving fame. Millie Mackintosh revealed how she once reached out to Meghan to check on her but she got a really abrupt message in return which was “unlike any of our communication before”.

“[I] felt like [Meghan] kind of told me to f*** off, basically,” Mackintosh said. Millie further spoke about how the royal wedding did upset her because she did share a close bond with Meghan Markle before she hit fame. “At the time, honestly, it was quite hurtful … I was a bit like, Mackintosh said as she concluded with the fact that she never heard back from Meghan after that.

