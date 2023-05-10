Meghan Markle Ropes In Kim Kardashian's Former Bodyguard Paying Around $1900 (INR 15 Lakhs), He's From The Police/Military Background?

King Charles III’s Coronation ceremony on May 6 was a sight to behold. Several dignitaries around the world attended the coronation. Even though Megan Markle did not attend, she did make the headlines. While Harry attended reportedly attended the coronation, the Duchess of Sussex stayed in California with their two kids.

Amidst this, the former actress and an American member of the British royal family have reportedly hired a new bodyguard who previously worked with Kim Kardashian. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by The Sun, a bodyguard, wearing shades, trailed behind Meghan Markle and two friends near her £ 14 million home in Montecito, California. The bodyguard had worked with Kim Kardashian in 2016 — before and after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Steve Stanulis, who was also one of Kim’s bodyguards, said: “These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds. Usually, if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection but also for clout. It looks good.”

Steve went on to say, “Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for Harry and Meghan — they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable.” It follows the separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from former Michael Jackson manager Alberto Alvarez, one of several people they have worked with.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were concerned about a charge of domestic abuse and DUI convictions. Their taxpayer-funded security expired in 2020. A top-notch bodyguard can charge £1,500 (approximately Rs 15,5361) each day. They’re also raising Archie and Lilibet.

Last night, a security insider revealed to the newspaper that the new employee worked for TorchStone Global, the company Alberto Alvarez represented. “Meghan and Harry have used a variety of close protection agents,” they alleged.

For more updates on Hollywood News, tune into Koimoi!

Must Read: When Emily Ratajkowski Opened Up On Wearing An ‘Extremely Vulgar’ Dress With A Plunging Neckline & Side Cut-Outs, She Said: “Hadn’t Registered That It Was So S*xy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News