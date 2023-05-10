Tom Cruise has always made headlines for his affairs, relationships and breakups. But despite being in the news so often, the actor does not like to talk about his private life much. He keeps his personal life personal and rarely talks about it on screen. Probably that is why very few people are aware that he and Cher dated for a short period of time. The two had an age gap of fifteen years and but well, it did not matter to them.

While Tom is reportedly crushing hard over Shakira at the moment, it’s probably not the first time when a singer grabbed his attention. He and Cher had, as per the lady herself, quite a steamy affair that made her call the actor one of her best lovers ever. For more details, scroll on!

Cher and Tom Cruise met for the first time in 1985 at Madonna and Sean Penn’s wedding in Malibu. Then, the Mission Impossible actor was 23, and the singer was 38. As per Mirror.co.uk, while recalling her meetings with Cruise, Cher said, “A bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic. We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.”

The singer once appeared on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen that Tom Cruise was in her ‘top five lovers.’ Cher added, “I had just the greatest lovers ever. Not a long list. It’s just a good list. He was in the top five.”

The Believe singer shared that when she dated Tom before he started practising Scientology, and said, “He wasn’t a Scientologist then. It was pretty hot and heavy for a little minute. He’s a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy. I don’t get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can’t understand it, so I just… don’t.”

Let us know what you think of Tom Cruise being in Cher’s ‘top five lovers’ list, and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

