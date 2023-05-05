



Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest reality stars of all time. Technically, the Kardashian-Jenner family started the hourglass figure trend in the West, which later went viral globally. They’ve taken over reality TV and successfully run their show for over a decade. Today, we bring you a throwback to when in 2007, Kim went completely n*de and teased her v*gina and b**bs covered with pearls for her Playboy magazine shoot and her recent Met Gala 2023 look was a subtle homage to the same. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Advertisement

Kim is one of the most popular female celebrities on social media, with over 354 million followers on Instagram. The reality TV star is always making headlines with her personal and professional life; her Met Gala look was one of this year’s best looks.

Advertisement

This year’s Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, Alia Bhatt, and others made a stunning appearance at the event.

Now talking about Kim Kardashian’s recent Met Gala look, her outfit was a custom-made Schiaparelli look made of pearls and on shapewear. Does it ring a bell to you? Remember her iconic 2007 Playboy shoot?

In the same shoot, Kim wore nothing but pearls hiding her b**bs and v*gina and went completely n*de with it.

Take a look at it:

Kim Kardashian is doing an homage to her playboy photoshoot #MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/1jyNnB9aBQ — chris maraj (@chris__Maraj) May 2, 2023

Watch this video from an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode where she does her Playboy shoot:

And here’s her Met Gala 2023 look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian could only do justice while paying homage to herself regarding her own style and fashion!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Zack Snyder Didn’t Leave A Chance To Throw DC’s Former President Geoff Johns Under The Bus At The Recent Snyderverse Event – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News