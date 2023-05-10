Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and when it comes to fashion choices, she never leaves a chance to impress us. The model loves going bold, and whenever she makes an appearance, be it public, award function, or red carpet, she dishes out major fashion goals. Interestingly, she has experimented with her looks in the past and has left her fans drooling over her pictures. Today, we bring to you when she wore one of the most controversial dresses that sparked a huge controversy, as many called it extremely vulgar. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Emily faced a lot of backlashes after she wore a Julien Macdonald dress to an event in September 2016. She noticed that one of the critics referred to the gown that featured a plunging neckline and side cut-outs as extremely vulgar.

Talking about the dress Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with Harper’s Barzer’s said , “This is probably the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn. This caused such a … I had no idea what scene this would cause to appear on the screen. Somebody called it, like, ‘extremely vulgar,’ and it became this huge controversy on the internet.”

The gorgeous model further talked about the uproar that the dress caused and added, “I was in my 20s, and I hadn’t registered that it was so s*xy because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn’t,” she said. “It caused this whole thing.” She also admitted that the whole drama escalated as she went on to call the person s*xist who called her dress vulgar.

Wrapping up the conversation, the model said that she still likes the dress in question and stands by it and noted that many people called her out for wanting attention, however, she believes as an artist, it is a part of their job.

Check out the dress below:

What are your thoughts on Emily Ratajkowski’s too-hot handle pictures and her dress? Let us know in the comment section below!

