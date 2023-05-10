Chris Evans, our beloved Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, is a fan favourite Marvel superhero. On the screen, he is very calm and composed with high morale but in real life, he is fun and lively and has a weird habit of grabbing his co-actors’ left b**b. Yep, you read that right; apparently, the fans observed this bizarre trait of Evans; anyone next to him, his friends, co-workers, or a family member are prone to get manhandled by him. In this old video, we find a fan addressing that matter as Sebastian Stan, aka Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America, answer that.

Anthony, Sebastian and Evans formed a great team in Captain America: Civil War. The actor bid goodbye to his role with Avengers: Endgame, but the fans are willing to see him return to his role in the future. Meanwhile, Evans has shown interest in returning to MCU as the Human Torch and not as Steve Rogers.

An old video of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s media and fan interaction video from the Chicago Comic Con is resurfacing, where a fan asks them about this b**b-grabbing habit of Chris Evans. It has been shared on Instagram by the handle “marvelsensei”. In this video, a girl asks them, “Hi, so I have a question for both Sebastian and Anthony, umm, so as you both may know, Chris Evans has this thing where he grabs people’s left boobs…”

Anthony Mackie, surprised, says, “What? Where on earth did you get that?” Whereas Sebastian Stan seemed to have caught up on this habit of his as he said, “Yeah, he does that when he gets too excited…” And then he went on to show everyone how he does that, mimicking him. Check out the full video here:

Chris Evans’ weird mannerism does not only include manhandling others but he has the habit of grabbing his own chest as well. He has done it on multiple occasions and has been caught on camera during several interviews and appearances.

