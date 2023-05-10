Spider-Man: No Way Home was released almost two years ago, but it still remains one of the most iconic things that happened in 2021. Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire made a cameo in the Tom Holland starrer, and the rest, as we say, is history. From wondering if the rumours about the cameos were true to watching their favourite Spider-Mans together, the netizens had a blast. The internet was flooded with pointy Spidey memes that are hilarious even today.

Interestingly, there is a story behind how that meme came to be. Andrew, Toby and Tom were asked to shoot in that pose quite early, and it seems that the makers were aware that the picture would rule the meme fodder soon.

Andrew Garfield once shared an interesting anecdote about shooting the ‘Pointy Spidey’ meme, and it was hilarious for so many reasons. During the interview, the actor said, “Me and Toby landed on the set, they put us in the costumes and said, ‘We’re gonna do meme really quickly.’ That was before we had shot anything.” An Instagram page called Themarvelousmcu shared an excerpt from the interview and it’s so funny!

At first, Andrew Garfield, Toby Maguire and Tom Holland did not understand what was going on at all. “We were all kind of thrown onto a set and told to point out at each other. We got one good shot because the rest of the time, we were just laughing, trying not to stare at each other’s crotches, and just comparing bulges,” he added.

For the unversed, the ‘Pointy Spidey’ meme or ‘Spider-Men Pointing At Each Other’ meme was recreated by the actors as the original one was based on a cartoon still. The OG scene is from a 1967 Spider-Man cartoon episode called Double Identity, where Spider-Man and a villain pretending to be Spider-Man come face to face.

Well, Toby Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield truly killed it in the meme and made everyone laugh for sure.

