Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian are one of the most influential couples in the showbiz industry, as they have been together for over a decade. As The Rock is one of the biggest and most paid Hollywood celebrities, he has always shown love for his wife on various occasions. However, the Black Adam actor once gave a piece of advice on how to have a happy marriage, which just showed how his romantic relationship is pretty pumped up, just like his bulky muscles.

The Rock and Lauren have been outspoken about their love and adoration for each other, often sharing intimate looks at their lives on social media. They first met in 2006 when Johnson was filming the comedy The Game Plan and eventually started dating a year later.

While sharing about rules for living, Dwayne Johnson spoke candidly about how they have fun in their married life. During a conversation with GQ, the Black Adam actor shared a rule that they follow in the house. “The rule Lauren and I have is this: we never walk past each other in the house, EVER, without giving each other a peck, or I’ll slap that ass! Does she slap it back? Of course, how could she do anything else?” said the actor.

Later in the conversation, the WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star revealed the things he does for fun in his personal life. He says, “I like to do is get the family in the pick-up truck… and then we just go for a drive. That’s it! [laughs] We’ll drive up through ‘Alligator Alley’, through the Everglades, and just look around and talk.”

With all that the actor once shared about Hashian as he talked about finding love again after his split from Dany Garcia.”I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” said the Hollywood star. Let us know what you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

