Michael Jackson, the king of Pop, performing at your birthday is a dream moment not everybody could afford even back in the day. He’s one of the most successful artists in history, and the Sultan Of Brunei knew his worth. That is exactly why he ended up splurging as much as Rs 130 crores to perform on his special day. Scroll below for details on the grand affair that wouldn’t even be achievable with our lifetime earnings.

In 1996, the Sultan Of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, celebrated his 50th birthday. Of course, the celebrations were supposed to be grand and the budget was accordingly over a million-dollar affair. But it was also turned into a star-studded night with the presence of MJ, who entertained a crowd of above 60,000.

The guest list included as many as 3,000 people, and the birthday celebrations lasted for two weeks. A vast stadium was erected for the special event, followed by a grand dinner in 1,778 rooms of his palace. In total, a whopping $27 million were spent on the grand affair hosted by Hassanal Bolkiah. But the most exciting part was Michael Jackson taking home almost 59% of the budget for a single performance. Yes, you heard that right!

Michael Jackson reportedly took home a total sum of INR 130 crores ($16 million) for a concert that was attended by 60,000 people. The event took place at Jerudong Amusement Park in Brunei. In addition, the American singer also delivered two private shows for the special guests of the Sultan Of Brunei.

MJ passed away on 25th June 2009 due to cardiac arrest, caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose.

