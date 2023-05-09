Angelina Jolie played Lara Croft in two Tomb Raider movies from 2001-2003 as she brought the popular video game character to life. Based on the video game of the original name, the movie received generally negative reviews from critics, although Jolie was praised for her performance. However, many would not know about the turmoil that took place while filming the movies. To get into the role, she had to wear a padded bra as she had “smaller breasts” and wanted to show the character “more athletic.”

Her impeccable performance is still regarded as one of the best video game adaptations. For the movie, Jolie had to undergo extensive training for the role of Croft, as she also underwent a pretty significant physical transformation.

During a conversation with Reuters in 2001, Angelina Jolie revealed how she had to go through various tests to play the role of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider movies, which the studio set up. The character from the actual video game was lusted by many fanboys, and to satisfy the audience, the actress was asked to pad her bra. “I’ll make it real simple. I’m a 36-C. In the game, she’s a DD. In the movie, she’s a D. We split the difference,” said the Tomb Raider actress.

The actress felt the movie version of her character was “more athletic,” too, adding, “She has smaller breasts, but she’s still Lara Croft. So there!” Even when the film was about to be released, Angelina Jolie said, “We didn’t want to make them as big as in the game, but at the same time, we didn’t want to take away from her the things that are, you know, her trademarks.”

However, as the first movie released in 2001, the Angelina Jolie starrer grossed $131 million domestically and thus spawned the 2003 sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

