Angelina Jolie was disappointed with her first Lara Croft: Tomb Raider character for not being ‘s*xy enough,’ despite the film being commercially successful. Even though at first the actress wasn’t interested in taking up the role but was finally sold on several elements, including training with the British military and traveling around the world.

Recently, Jolie, who is a special envoy that represents the UN Refugee Agency to other diplomats, governments, and officials around the world, took to her Instagram to highlight the Ukraine crisis. She discussed equal rights and treatment for the refugees as well.

While speaking about the actress, there was a time when Angelina Jolie felt that Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was not as satisfying because of several reasons, including her character not being ‘s*xy enough.’ For the unversed, the film is based on the video game series. During an interview with Black Film, the actress opened up about what the 2001 movie missed the mark on.

“I wasn’t satisfied with it. Through the making of that film, we were all still trying [to] figure out how things worked, and we were trying to make the video game into a person, but still, it was the video game, and still, she was a video vixen, and she wasn’t quite a solid woman with emotions and feelings,” Angelina Jolie added while speaking about Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

“Even the way she looked wasn’t to me s*xy and real enough. So there were a lot of things, and we couldn’t adjust to everything right. We thought a lot about how to make the second film right,” Jolie continued. While making the sequel, Angelina and the crew would try to correct the mistakes they made in the first part.

Despite what she thought about her character in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie fans loved the series. Now, the actress is set to put on the director’s hat for the upcoming thriller. ‘Without Blood.’

