The wait is finally over and the curtains have been raised. The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is now in the theatres and roaring loud. Vengeance has taken over the screens and the reviews are majorly appreciating the fresh approach to Bruce Wayne‘s story. But while all of that is exciting and it continues, the speculations around the movie refuse to stop.

Advertisement

Apart from the many that got answered by the movie for the ones who have already seen it, the biggest question is whether Joker will appear in the scheme of things with Robert Pattinson’s Batman or not. The bid was that the makers have cast Barry Keoghan as Arthur Fleck for Matt Reeves starrer, but watch the film if he really is.

Advertisement

Apart from that, the speculations also had that The Batman universe will now have Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne meet Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck aka Joker and we don’t need to tell you the fireworks that this union will lead to. But turns out Matt Reeves is here to kill all the excitement and confirm that there are no plans for that as of yet. Read on to know more.

When asked if The Batman universe will see Robert Pattinson meet Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, Matt Reeves as per We Got This Covered said, “I was finishing the Planet of the Apes movies when I first came on board, in 2017. It’s been five years in the making. When I was working on the script, and got deep into the script, Joker hadn’t come out yet. I didn’t know what Joker was or what it was going to be.”

The Batman director added, “I became aware of it once we were very deep into the film, and the fact that they were grounding things in a way that was reminiscent of things that we were doing, that wasn’t planned. Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone that Joaquin, and Todd were doing. There was never really any discussion of crossover.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Daniel Craig Once Said Bollywood Films Capturing ‘Exuberance, Life & Celebration’ Is What Movies Are All About

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube