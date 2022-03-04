Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, calling them ‘ once said that Bollywood films are fabulous. Last year, Craig appeared in his last venture as 007 in No Time to Die. Now, the hunt for the new British superspy is on, and many actors like Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy are being considered for it.

The actor made his debut as the secret agent in 2006’s Casino Royale. It’s been years since that, and Daniel became the actor who has played the character the longest. Even though the whole franchise is iconic, Craig once said that Bond is actually misogynistic.

While talking about the actor, back in 2015, when the James Bond film Spectre was released, Daniel Craig spoke with &pictures and praised Hindi films for capturing the “exuberance” and “celebration” of life on camera. “Yes! I have watched them (Bollywood movies), and they are fabulous. The exuberance, the life, the celebration, which Bollywood movies showcase, that’s what movies are about really,” Craig said.

“In the end, it boils down to making movies for the audience that they enjoy watching and experience thrill which is what we try to do with Bond. Bollywood does that exceptionally well,” Daniel Craig added while praising Hindi films. The Skyfall actor indeed found Bollywood fabulous as he once gave an audition for Aamir Khan’s superhit film Rang De Basanti.

As per some reports, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, director of the film, once revealed that Daniel Craig gave an audition for the role of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to be hanged.

Even though he didn’t appear in it, Daniel Craig has had amazing films under his banner, including all the James Bond movies, Knives Out, The Adventures of Tintin, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and more.

