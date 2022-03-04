Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated for quite some time but never confirmed their romance to the fans. It was then the model’s mother Kris Jenner appeared in one of the episodes of ‘The Ellen Show’ back in 2021 and confirmed that Kendall and Harry actually dated. Yes, that did happen and the two might be dating different people in their lives currently but at one point in time, their fans really manifested their relationship and the two did look great together. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Both Harry and Kendall are really private about their personal life and keep their relationships under the wrap. They barely post about their love life on social media and only gives a glimpse of their professional lives to their fans. Talking about it, Kris who happens to be Ken’s mother appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and spilled the beans on the Kardashian clan.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner played ‘Never Have I Ever’ on The Ellen Show and was asked, “Never have my kids ever dated someone from a boyband.” Replying to this, the momager held up a sign that read, “They have.”

Ellen Degeneres then asked, “Well, of course, Kendall, right? And Harry?” And confirming the same, Kris Jenner said, “Yeah,” She further adds, “There are some rappers mixed in there.” She was referring to her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga and current boyfriend Travis Scott along with her daughter Kim Kardashian’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

Talking about Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner’s relationship, the ex-couple never really confirmed their relationship on record but their fans always knew that something was brewing in between them.

Meanwhile, Kendall is currently dating basketball player Devin Booker and Harry is currently dating actress Wilde.

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles’ relationship getting confirmed by Kris Jenner? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taika Waititi Confesses Lying To Marvel Studios In Order To Bag Thor: Ragnarok: “You’ve Got To Fake It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube