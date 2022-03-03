Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is all set to release tomorrow (4th March) and we can’t help but go all bonkers with excitement for the film. From watching Robert as a Vampire to watching him put in the Bat-suit, the wait is almost making us impatient now.

Advertisement

However, till the time we wait, how about you’ll get to know what the Twilight fame thinks about his own character of his upcoming film. Below is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

So, recently Robert Pattinson was seen having a conversation via video interaction with co-actors Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano, where they spoke about some fan theories regarding Batman. During this conversation, Pattinson agreed to one of the theories mentioning how Batman always chooses to fight street thugs.

In the same video interaction for Vanity Fair, Robert Pattinson talked more about the fan theory, and said, “I think he keeps going after low-level criminals every night partially to relive the trauma of his past.” He also added, “He is not going after a corrupt President or something a lot of the times. He is going after the same low-level thugs that killed his parents. He almost keeps his parents alive by fighting in these dark alleyways.”

For the unversed, the upcoming movie revolves around a young dark knight, who recently took on the mantel to fight criminals in the city of Gotham. The movie shows him focused to take out a lot of street-level thugs. As per the comics, Batman’s parents both Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed by a mugger in a dark alleyway outside a theatre.

Talking about the movie, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is all set to release on 4th March 2022. The film also stars, Zoe Kravitz, Collin Farrell, Paul Dano, and many more other actors.

For more such amazing movie updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: The Batman: A Luxurious Watch Embedded With Bat Signal Is Up For Sale & Its Cost Has Skipped Our Beat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube