Robert Pattinson led The Batman is about to hit the theatres soon, and its box office projections are in! For those who still don’t know that Rob is making his DC debut by playing the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming flick, which will be helmed by Matt Reeves.

The film is said to be a great detective story, which will feature the early days of the Dark Knight, rather than being just a superhero film, and its posters and trailers show us glimpses of the riddles. The movie is also said to be existing independently from the larger DC Extended Universe.

The box office predictions of The Batman are in favour of the film. According to Box Office Pro, Robert Pattinson starrer could be on track to set a new franchise record. As most know that the films based on the Caped Crusader have had a tough time amongst the audience but have had plenty of success at the box office.

As per the predictions, The Batman is expected to open between $135-$185 million. Even if the film starts with the lower end of the numbers, the Robert Pattinson led film would be making its place in the top five Dark Knight projects of all time. There are several factors to be considered when estimating the box office. Firstly, we are still in the pandemic era, and though the restrictions are lifting slowly, the resistance to going out is still there.

Secondly, a lot of people have had problems with the Twilight star taking up the role of the vigilante. Even though Matt Reeves has stuck to his choice, some people would rather see someone else take up the role.

However, there has consistently been hype around The Batman, and though it’s not unusually high like that of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it can still account for something. The Robert Pattinson starrer will release on 4th March.

