One of the most anticipated movies in india right now is gehraiyaan which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa. The relationship drama has been making noise ever since the teaser dropped. The makers have now dropped the first song from the album titled Doobey and it has made it to our exclusive how’s the hype section. Read on to know and do not forget to vote.

After a well received emotional trailer, the makers of gehraiyaan decided to give out the new track Doobey. Designed by Ankur Tewari, the alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a Oaff and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha. It gives us more insight into Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s relationship. Watch the music video right below and do drop your vote.

Gehraiyaan Trailer Ft. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Dhairya Kharwa On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

After keeping the fans waiting for more than a year, Shakun Batra started lifting the curtains from his next project titled Gehraiyaan. The filmmaker introduced the world through the teaser and poster, yesterday shared the trailer of the Deepika Padukone starrer. The trailer has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and also do not forget to vote.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Kharwa, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that features unconventional relationships. The trailer is a full fledged insight into the world created by Shakun Batra. Also featuring Naseeruddin Shah in a key role, the emotions are at their peak and everyone is navigating through their messed up lives. Catch the trailer right below and vote.

Gehraiyaan New Posters & Release Date Announcement On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

One of the most awaited movies in the country right now is Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa starrer Gehraiyaan. The movie that has been making headlines throughout the pandemic, finally got a release date recently. The makers now have to change it though, and they have announced it with new posters. The posters have made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section? Read on and do not forget to vote.

Directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions with Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that features Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya in pivotal parts. To announce the new release date and also mark Deepika’s birthday, the makers shared four character posters and 2 ensemble ones. Check them below and do vote.

Gehraiyaan Title Announcement & Teaser Ft. Deepika Padukone On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Just around the time the country was about to go into Lockdown, Dharma productions announced their new project, and a big one that brought together Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Kharwa.

After a long wait the movie went on floors and wrapped under Shakun Batra’s direction. The makers have now released a teaser of the movie announcing the title ‘Gehraiyaan’ and below is everything you need to know. Don’t forget to vote.

The makers took to the Internet and shared a new teaser of the movie that features Deepika Padukone alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Kharwa. The short teaser with a soothing song in the background hints at supreme complexities in the relationships between the lead pair.

While there is love and longing, infidelity also lurks. It is Shakun Batra and his skill of portraying modern relationships. Titled Gehraiyaan, the movie hits Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

