Aanand L Rai is all set to bring his magic back with Atrangi Re! On the eve of Christmas, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush will be entertaining us with their quirk. But before the dream team arrives, let’s take a look at how the film fared here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Little Little song

This track features drunk Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in a hostel set up, where the Raanjhanaa actor is seen dancing all over the campus. It also has Akshay Kumar’s cameo in it. The quirky track composed by AR Rahman is liked by 79% of voters.

Garda song

Garda is a celebration track featuring Akshay Kumar performing in a circus. It’s a vibrant and peppy song and here, it’s liked by 84% of voters.

Chaka Chak song

Chaka Chak track has a backdrop of Dhanush’s engagement. Sara Ali Khan steals the show with her fresh and striking dance moves. Another chartbuster from Shreya Ghoshal, the track is liked by 84% of our audience.

Motion posters

Separate motion posters for Akshay, Dhanush, and Sara were released. Sara’s motion poster featured her as a wide-eyed dreamy girl with a quirk. Akshay is introduced as a man with a larger-than-life attitude. Dhanush’s motion poster reflects cheer and fun vibes as he dances through it. Motion posters have been liked by 91% of our voters.

Release date announcement

When the first COVID wave came to an end, the makers have announced Atrangi Re’s new release date of 6th August 2021 along with a new poster. However, no one knew how hard the second wave is going to hit. The announcement had received a positive response from 89% of voters.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eul7gOrUcA8cerO?format=jpg&name=small

Still featuring Dhanush & Sara

Amid the shooting of Atrangi Re, one still featuring Dhanush and Sara was released by the makers, which went viral in no time. It’s liked by 89% of our audience.

Movie announcement video

The announcement video was released a year and a half ago. Starting off with a thunderstorm sound, the video further reveals Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar being part of the cast, with a flute playing in the background. Around 91% of voters.

On the whole, Atrangi Re has received a thumbs up from 90% of our voters. We wish, the film should have a theatrical route, nevertheless, it’s going to reach a much wider audience through its OTT release on 24th December. With so much buzz in the air, the film is expected to achieve some OTT feats.

Atrangi Re premieres on Disney+ Hotstar.

