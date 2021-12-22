Ever since the Atrangi Re trailer was released the film has been making a lot of buzzes. Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have been making a lot of headlines for the past few weeks as they are on their toes promoting the film. Dhanush and Sara also appeared on Koffee Shots with Karan Johar.

Both stars spoke candidly during the show. The South star also revealed that how he was sceptical with Sara coming on board in Aanand L Rai’s film. He also raised it with the filmmaker.

Dhanush during Koffee Shots with Karan Johar revealed that he did not think Sara Ali Khan can pull off a difficult character like Rinku Dubey in Atrangi Re. He said, “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point in time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?'”

Dhanush then revealed how Anand L Rai convinced him that Sara was perfect for the role. “Aanand ji kept telling me, ‘There is something I need and I see it in her.’ And he does. I don’t know how he cracks that. For some reason, out of nowhere, he brought me here to do Raanjhanaa. He had the conviction that this is my actor for the film. So, he must have seen something in her,” the south star added.

In Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Rinku who is in love with Akshay Kumar’s character but is married off to Dhanush’ character. Her song Chaka Chak which was released weeks ago has become a blockbuster and her performance was well appreciated.

Aanand L Rai’s film is being produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is released in Tamil as well titled Galatta Kalyanam.

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re are all set to release on Hotstar Disney on December 24.

