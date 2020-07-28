Atrangi Re: New Still Ft. Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for Atrangi Re. Yesterday a still including Dhanush and Sara was doing rounds on social media.

The Aanand L. Rai directorial will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. The latest still is on our ‘How’s The Hype?’ Tell us how much did you like the new still.

The announcement of Atrangi Re came as a surprise to us all. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The makers released an announcement video and it’s making exclusively on our How’s The Hype section.

The announcement video reveals the credentials of the film on white paper with different colours. The music played in the background is quite serene and is AR Rahman musical and just by tone, we could guess that the music is going to be blockbuster.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai himself, Atrangi Re will go on floors from 1st March 2020. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Rate the buzz of the announcement video and let us know whether you liked it in the poll below.

