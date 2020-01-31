Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Review: ‘Saif’ Ali Khan Finally Has A Solo ‘Safe’ Film Theatrically

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Review: Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu, Kubbra Sait

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Producer: Jackky Bhagnani

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Review: Expectations

Even though the film’s trailer has been liked and music has become popular, the film hasn’t generated enough pre-release buzz at the box office. The reason behind all this is lackluster promotions, low stardom of Saif Ali Khan and too urban feel that the film has.

Still, the film is expected to have a reasonable Day 1 and then pick up from there with good word of mouth to eventually become a success.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Review: Impact

When the trailer of the film was released, I was sure that this one will work for the exciting twist in the story. However, the film turns out to be even better than my expectations.

Saif Ali Khan is finally here with a solo film which may have its small target audience but will be accepted by them. Both story and the screenplay of the film are thoroughly enjoyable. While first half of the film is pretty good with several hilarious moments, the things only get better in the second half.

And it’s not just about laughs. The story line has scope for emotions, a good message and the film serves it all to the audience in a right way. The emotions work which makes the drama more relatable and helps the message to hit the right chord. The father-daughter relationship and the complexities have been very well written. No questions asked. There are some really heart touching dialogues and some awkwardly hilarious dialogues too which make you crack up instantly. I’ll like to specially congratulate director Nitin Kakkar for handling the story with much needed sophistication and maintaining a balance of everything. Every department of the film shines because he brings everything together beautifully.

The film is rich performances wise as well. While Saif Ali Khan is superb, he plays a character which will make sure that you have a smile on your face most of the times. Alaya F makes an impressive debut. She looks cute and acts confidently. Of course, there’s a scope of growth and I believe she’s capable of it. Tabu has a short role but really interesting one. She will make you laugh several times and you’ll remember her character for a long time. Kubbra Sait is lovely. Kiku Sharda has only one scene and that is probably one of the funniest scenes in the film. Kumud Mishra has his moments. Rest of the cast is also fine.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Jawaani Jaaneman will take a slow start but is capable of long run despite new films releasing every week from here. Don’t be surprised if the film crosses 50 crores mark at the Box Office or even 75 crores for that matter.

