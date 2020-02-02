BREAKING! Brahmastra’s FINAL Release Date Out, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan Fans Can Have A Sigh Of Relief

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. The film which has been in talks for a long time has been postponed quite many times.

Because the film is high on VFX and has a lot of post-production work, director Ayan didn’t want to make and release the film in a jiffy and hence he moved its release date quite a few times. However, now it seems the final release date has been decided.

The makers of Brahmastra have today announced that the upcoming biggie will hit the cinemas on Dec 4, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma productions shared a candid picture of Ranbir, Alia, Ayan & Big B announcing the release date. In the picture, we can clearly see, how much pressure this release date announcement thing has put on Ayan. The way he has kept his hand on his head and Alia is laughing by looking at him, we can totally feel his pain. LOL!

Reportedly, the film is based on the search of an ancient weapon named Brahmastra which has been dismantled and is currently stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India.

Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva’s discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra. The film will release in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt opened up about the continuously delaying staus of Brahmastra and said, “It’s a very different kind of film and good things take time.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!