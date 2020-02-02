Aanand L Rai Opens Up About His Love With Small Towns Being A Different Character In His Films

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai finds small towns very progressive and says he wants to encourage filmmaking that changes the perception of family entertainers.

Rai has directed films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero, and has also backed projects such as Nil Battey Sannata, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and Manmarziyaan.

Speaking about his love for small towns, Aanand L Rai said, “I find small towns very progressive. For me, since I come from that world, I know it’s the people and their stories there which make a difference. As a filmmaker, I understand that space very well. I wish to encourage filmmaking which changes the perception of family entertainers.”

“From being conservative, I want these films to become thought-provoking yet entertaining. I am happy to have a medium of expressions which connects to so many people at the same time,” he added.

Aanand L Rai is now coming out with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is the second part of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan series. Dubbed as a family entertainer, the film is a rom-com that trains focus on homosexuality, homophobia, and same-sex marriage.

The film also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles, and is slated to release on February 21.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production.

