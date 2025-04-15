Cricket and cinema have shared a long-standing relationship. One such bond of admiration and mutual respect is seen between Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli. The two are undoubtedly at the top of their respective career and share a close bond with each other. However, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan once called Virat Kohli “our son-in-law?”

In a conversation with Star Sports (via NDTV), Shah Rukh opened up on his bond with Virat Kohli. SRK shared, “I spent a lot of time with him; I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law; he is our fraternity’s (Bollywood) ‘Damaad.’ I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So he spent many days with us, and became very friendly.”

During the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a funny story about teaching Virat the signature step of the title track of his blockbuster film Pathaan. “I taught him the Pathaan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches; he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step; I was very sad that they were doing it so badly. I told them, let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance, at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps.”

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma marked her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. The duo has worked together in multiple films, including Jab Harry Met Sejal, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started dating during the peak of the former’s Bollywood career. The pair married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They are now parents to children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli.

