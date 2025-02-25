Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Apart from cinema, his passion for cricket is quite evident as he co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and is often seen supporting his team and celebrating victory.

In an interview with Times Now, while promoting his 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh was quizzed about his preference for portraying a cricketer on-screen. SRK, with a smile, responded, Virat Kohli. The actor also revealed his admiration for the cricket icon. Anushka Sharma, her co-star in the film, playfully said, “But you will have to grow a beard.”

In response to Anushka Sharma’s remark, Shah Rukh Khan giggled and said, “But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him.” This little banter between the stars added charm to the conversation.

While a biography on Virat Kohli may not be on the cards, Shah Rukh Khan’s admiration for Virat Kohli and his tea,m Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is cherished by his fans. Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan share a bond of mutual respect and admiration, often expressing themselves at public events and on social media. While Anushka Sharma also shares a close bond of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, as they have world together in several films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, and a few more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘King’ alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Anushka Sharma, who has taken a break from acting will be next seen in Chakda Express.

