Paresh Rawal is one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and celebrated actors, with a range of powerful performances under his belt. With a career spanning decades, he has delivered memorable roles in films like Hungama, OMG: Oh My God!, Sardar, and Table No. 21. However, among all his roles, one of his most iconic characters remains Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri series.

The first Hera Pheri (2000) became a cult classic, featuring Rawal alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a hilarious comedy about three men caught in a chaotic kidnapping scheme. Its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, attempted to build on the original’s success and became an instant classic.

Fans have long awaited Hera Pheri 3, and after years of speculation and changes, the film is finally happening. However, recent revelations by Paresh Rawal have confirmed that Kartik Aaryan, initially attached to the project, is no longer part of the film due to major story changes.

Paresh Rawal Says Both Akshay Kumar & Kartik Aaryan Were Meant To Star Together In Hera Pheri 3

After months of speculation surrounding the cast of Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal has officially ended the rumors, confirming that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of the project. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rawal clarified that while Aaryan was indeed signed for the film, he was never meant to replace Akshay Kumar as Raju. Instead, he was cast in a different role, but the filmmakers decided to drop him as the story evolved.

Rawal explained the situation: “Kartik was signed for the film. At that time, the story of the film was different. Isko Raju samajh ke pakad ke leke aaye thay, par ye alag hi kirdar tha (They cast him thinking he would play Raju, but his character was completely different). This is how much I know. Kartik wasn’t cast in Raju’s role. Akshay was supposed to star in the film. Akshay would have definitely been a part of that film.”

The confusion regarding Aaryan’s role began when reports surfaced that he might take over Akshay Kumar’s iconic character, Raju, similar to how he stepped into Kumar’s shoes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, Rawal’s statement clears up doubts, confirming that Aaryan’s involvement was never meant to replace Kumar directly.

Further confirming Kartik Aaryan’s departure, Rawal stated, “Kartik isn’t part of the film now. The film’s story has been changed.” With this, it’s clear that Hera Pheri 3 will retain its original trio. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as their beloved characters will return for the highly anticipated sequel.

