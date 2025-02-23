Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film, Chhaava, has generally received positive reviews, but her portrayal of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale has once again come under scrutiny.

Amid this, her co-star Divya Dutta, who plays Rajmata Soyrabai Bhosale, has stepped in to defend her. In an interview with India Today, Divya Dutta spoke highly of Rashmika, emphasizing her consistent success as proof of audience appreciation. She described Rashmika as a fantastic actor, highlighting her captivating kohl-rimmed eyes. Beyond her acting, Divya Dutta also praised Rashmika’s personality, calling her kind and dedicated. Regardless of the criticism, she firmly believes Rashmika is a lovely person.

Divya Dutta further stated that opinions will always vary, some may find the performance great, while others might feel the role should have been longer. There will also be those who disagree entirely. However, she emphasized that everyone, including Rashmika Mandanna, gave their best to the film. Now, it is up to the audience to do their part and focus on the fact that Chhaava is one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, features a talented cast including Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty.

The music is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with cinematography by Saurabh Goswami and editing by Manish Pradhan.

