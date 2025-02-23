Aamir Khan, often hailed as Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” has been a defining force in Indian cinema for over three decades. Known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, Khan has delivered several landmark films such as Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), and Dangal (2016). Beyond acting, he has been actively involved in production, shaping content that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.

In recent years, Khan has shifted focus toward producing films that introduce fresh talent. His latest production, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a prime example of this. As he approaches 60, the actor has set his sights on two major creative endeavors: bringing his dream project, Mahabharat, to life and increasing children’s content in Indian cinema.

During ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 event, Khan reaffirmed his long-standing desire to adapt the epic and emphasized the need for original, locally made content for young audiences. Further, Aamir Khan revealed that he has long dreamed of creating a grand cinematic adaptation of Mahabharat, one of India’s most revered epics. Over the years, there have been multiple reports of him considering the project, but he has always maintained that such an endeavor requires immense dedication and time.

With his active involvement in film production, the moment may finally be approaching. “It is my dream to make Mahabharat, so maybe now I’ll be able to think of that dream. Let’s see if I’ll have a role in it to play,” Khan stated at the event. While keen on developing the project, he is still evaluating the scale and execution. Given his reputation for perfection, it is likely that Khan would approach Mahabharat with thorough research, a strong script, and a top-tier cast.

Besides mythology, the Lagaan star also wants to contribute significantly to children’s content in India. He pointed out that the country primarily dubs and imports children’s entertainment from international studios rather than producing original content. “What excites me is children’s content. I believe in India, we make lesser children-related content. Usually, we import that from abroad, dub it here, and release it. I want to make stories about children,” he explained. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Khan remains committed to creating impactful cinema. Be it as a producer, an actor, or maybe even as a director, fans can be assured that Aamir Khan is entering a new innings in his career.

