In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Arjun talked about his traumatic childhood when his parents got divorced and its impact on his personal growth. He shared, “My parents split up when I was 10 years old. That’s something that, at that point, didn’t feel like it would shape me and change the course of my life entirely because I was dealing with it in real time.

But when I look back, there are a lot of things that.. For example, my father was busy making two big films when that was happening. He was making Prem and Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja. Arjun Kapoor was under a lot of pressure to complete those films and release them. So we never had a normal father-son relationship where he came to school to pick up or drop me. It’s not that he didn’t try, but I never had that, and then the slip also happened. That is slightly traumatic when you look back and retrospect.”

“Now I have an equation with him when I spend a lot more time with him, but I’m 39. Over the last five years, I have spent a lot more time with him. Again, in traumatic situations the bridging of our relationship happened. I had an interesting childhood. I grew up very fast. I realised that I have to be responsible and well behaved because I also knew what was going on. It was also a high profile situation at that point because my father is a well-known person as it is. Our family is well known. But at the same time, it’s not like I went through hell because of it. It was balanced. Dad’s family was also there and dad was there,” he added.

Arjun further talked about how his parents’ split affected his academic performance. He said, “I was a naughty kid but I was very good with studies also, till I was in the fourth standard, I was very into it. And then the split happened. Now, when I look back, I couldn’t behave upset and spoilt and throw a s**t fit about it, the fact that I wanted this not to happen, but somewhere I think I lost interest in being good at education because I felt it was a rebellious feat. I chose to look away from that because I didn’t felt I didn’t need to do this. People were making their own choices. I also wanted to do this. I used to enjoy school and then I started hating it because a lot of people wanted to know what was happening at that point. Thankfully, social media was not there. So it was still a bit of normal murmuring. But I had very good friends and family, I never had to face those issues, it wasn’t like I was isolated.”

Arjun Kapoor also shared how he dealt with Boney Kapoor falling in love with Sridevi. “Initially maybe I must have tried to gain attention . But as I said, I had become very responsible. I became too aware. I matured ahead of my time because I wanted to make sure that I didn’t wanted to lose connection with my father. So I tried to process and analyze it.. As long as he was happy with what he had done, I was okay with it. Even if I wasn’t okay with it, I rationalized it in my head at a young age. Thik hai jo ho gaya woh ho gaya..”

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor first got married to Mona Shouie in 1983, and they had two kids together, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. They parted ways in 1996 and Boney Kapoor got married to Sridevi in the same year. They together have two kids, Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

