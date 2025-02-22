In 2018, Tumbbad arrived as a cinematic surprise, redefining horror in Indian cinema with its rich visuals and mythological depth. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-produced by Sohum Shah, the film told the eerie tale of greed and its consequences through the legend of Hastar, a cursed deity. Tumbbad stood out for its atmospheric storytelling, earning a cult following both in India and abroad.

Over time, it has been lauded as a modern horror masterpiece, and its re-release last year further cemented its place in cinematic history. Sohum Shah, the driving force behind Tumbbad, has long been known for his passion-driven projects. However, Tumbbad remains a personal milestone, one that he always envisioned as more than just a single film. Recently, Shah revealed that from the very inception of Tumbbad, he had already mapped out an expansive universe, including plans for a sequel, prequel, and even a reboot.

Sohum Shah says Tumbbad was a standalone movie, but he had created a whole idea of an Universe

Despite Tumbbad’s success, the journey to its sequel has been anything but straightforward. Shah reflects on the challenges of his filmmaking process, jokingly stating to Mid-Day, “Meri kundali mein likha hai that my films will take at least two-three years to be made.” When it comes to Tumbbad 2, the development has been in motion since 2018, but finding the right narrative has been a meticulous process.

“Tumbbad was supposed to be a standalone film, but I had a universe fleshed out in my mind even then. I knew I would make a sequel, prequel, and reboot,” Shah revealed. While many concepts were explored, the challenge lay in expanding them into a screenplay that could match the brilliance of the original. The sequel, expected to go on floors by late 2025 or early 2026, will be directed by Aadesh Prasad.

The resurgence of Tumbbad following its re-release has only strengthened Shah’s conviction in his vision. “Studios started telling me, ‘You make Tumbbad 2 and we’ll invest whatever you want.’ This has never happened in my life before,” he admitted. For an actor-filmmaker who has often had to push boundaries without immediate studio backing, this shift marks a new phase in his career. As Tumbbad 2 takes shape, audiences can expect another deep dive into the film’s mythological horror.

